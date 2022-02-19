Aaron Rodgers Denies That He Is The Father of A Dallas Cowboy Cheerleader’s Twin Girls

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin – (Satire News) – Sportapalooza is reporting that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is vehemently denying that he is the father of Cowboys Cheerleader Missy Buzzavino’s twin baby girls, Aarona and Aaronette.

Rodgers, who dated the very petite NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, on and off for years, said that he has never even been to Texas.

Reporter Pia Confetti informed Rodgers that Miss Buzzavino actually lives in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, which is only 65 miles from Green Bay by car.

She noted that the All-State auto insurance spokesman, made a face as if to say “Oh shit.”

Meanwhile Buzzavino, who is a very sexy-looking woman, said that she’ll take a lie detector test plus she can reveal exactly what Aaron’s pecker looks like, including the very interesting tattoo.