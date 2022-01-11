The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Who Was Fired For Being Pregnant Is Awarded A Huge Monetary Settlement

If you wish to back out now, please click here to go back to the home page.

The funny story you are trying to access may cause offense, may be in poor taste, or may contain subject matter of a graphic nature. This story was written as a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious .

DALLAS – (Sports Satire) – In a story that clearly shows that if you bide your time, you will eventually be rewarded; and rewarded handsomely.

iNews reporter, Kitty Segovia, reported in November of 2020, that veteran cheerleader Millicent Tumblewood, was fired by the owner of the Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones because she was 7 months pregnant.

Miss Tumblewood, who was not married, stressed that her being pregnant had nothing to do with her cheering and even with her doing the splits.

But Jerry (Jones) can be as stubborn as an old Missouri mule, and so Milly was terminated.

She quickly hired the services of well-known attorney Brockington T. Diablo, who immediately filed an $18.2 million lawsuit.

The trial started and Diablo called over 80 witnesses in behalf of his gorgeously sexy and stunningly beautiful client.

On day three of the trial, Milly showed up in an extremely tight-fitting pair of Daisy Duke short shorts and a Dallas Cowboys number 4 football jersey.

The trial went on for 3 weeks and the council for the Cowboys offered Miss Tumblewood a $300,000 out-of-court settlement.

Both she and her attorney told the Cowboys lawyer to go fuck himself.

The case went to the jury and when they returned with their verdict, they had awarded Millicent Tumblewood the huge sum of $27.8 million on grounds of Invasive Sexual Pokititus.