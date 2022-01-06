MANCHESTER, England – (UK Satire) – Like the old saying goes “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” the Glazer family, who owns the Manchester United Red Devils, have decided to take a cue from Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys.

And so, effective with the of the next football season, the Manchester United cheerleaders will pattern themselves after the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders.

According to Tickety Boo News writer Neville Twickenbuck, the Man U cheerleaders uniform will be red and yellow as opposed to the royal blue and white uniforms of the Dallas cheerleaders.

When asked what he thought about the new Manchester United color scheme, Jerry Jones smiled and remarked that he knows the uniforms will certainly be embraced by the hard-drinking Mancunian football fans.

SIDENOTE: Tickety Boo reports that season ticket sales for the Red Devils games have gone up by 29%, just since the news of the addition of the Red Devilettes was announced.