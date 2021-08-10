Jack-in-the-Box Informs The Female Federation of America That They Are Not Going To Change Their Corporate Name

JOLIET, Illinois – (Satire News) – A spokesperson for the Jack-in-the-Box fast food franchise says that they don’t give a damn what the Female Federation of America says, they are not changing their name.

BuzzFuzz reports that Aubra "Giggles" Cappafrappa, a spokeswoman for the 217-member FFA, contacted the CEO of the hamburger giant and insisted that they change their name to Jackie-in-the-Box to make the women of America happy.

A Jack spokesperson informed Ms. Cappafrappa, that dozens of Jack-in-the-Box surveys conducted during the past 8 months, clearly show that the American women are indeed very happy.

The burger spokesperson then informed "Giggles" that changing the name from Jack-in-the-Box to Jackie-in-the-Box would be as stupid and as assinine as Dairy Queen changing their name to Dairy King, simply because a national men’s organization, like say The Studs of the USA, insisted on a name change.

