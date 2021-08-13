A Las Vegas Couple is Fined For Naming Their Newborn Baby Daughter Vagina

image for A Las Vegas Couple is Fined For Naming Their Newborn Baby Daughter Vagina
This is the Our Lady of The Roulette Wheel Hospital where little Vagina was born.

LAS VEGAS – (Satire News) – The Las Vegas Police Department has just confirmed that a young couple living in “Sin City” has just been fined for basically being total and complete assholes.

LVPD stated that Wendell and Pandora Tuckweed have been hit with a $4,000 fine for naming their newborn daughter Vagina.

The police were tipped off by Dr. Henry G. Shimmer, who delivered Vagina, and who tried to convince the Tuckweeds to instead name their newborn Sally, or Donna, or even Ginger.

But the couple, who allegedly have a history of being practical jokers, said that they named her after one of Mrs. Tuckweed’s aunts.

Head nurse Myrtle Mistinbock went into the hospital computer and found out that Mrs. Tuckweed is an only child.

And that is when Dr. Shimmer decided to call the police and be done with it.

SIDENOTE: The Child Protective Agency plans to do a thorough investigation and a rep said that the Tuckweeds may end up doing some jail time.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

