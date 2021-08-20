A Hooters Girl With a Huge Mouth Is Noted For Giving The Best You-Know-Whats In Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee – (Satire News) – An employee of the national Hooters chain is noted for two things being able to speak six languages fluently, and for having the biggest, most amazing mouth on both sides of the Mississippi River.

Daniella Cadillac, 27, is currently between boyfriends, but she notes that she has decided to just remain unattached, so that she can continue to do what she does best and that is to give BJ’s to some of her extra special customers (those who tip her very, very well).

Dani as her boss calls her is gifted with a gigantic mouth that was just made for giving the gift that keeps on giving and coming.

Miss Cadillac recently appeared on "The Howard Stern TV Show" and she commented that she recently learned that there is no waitress in the Hooters chain that is more sought after as a waitress and as a c*cksuck*r than her.

When asked what her goal is, she replied to hopefully one day meet an NBA basketball star who likes white girls who are as gifted and as talented in the art of giving hooters as she is.

Meanwhile in news out of Mar-a-Lago. A maid has divulged that Melania is scared beyond belief because she has not had her period in three months.