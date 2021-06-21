Boxing Champ Mike Tyson Says He's Going To Go To College and Get a Gynecological Degree

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – One of the greatest fighters to ever strap on a pair of boxing gloves has just told the sports media that he is going to enroll in college.

“Iron” Mike Tyson, who had more first round knock-outs than anyone in boxing history, said that he feels that his true calling has always been to be a gynecologist.

So in the fall, he will be enrolling in Harvard University and studying to get is degree in gynecology.

Tyson says that there have been several women recently who have told him that they had a problem ‘down there.’

Mike, being ever the helpful gentleman, would reply by saying that he’s not a gynecologist, but that he’d be glad to take a look.

SIDENOTE: Mike Tyson recently told Anderson Cooper that there is no truth to the rumor that he and Evander Holyfield are going to meet in a rematch. He noted that he’s 54, and Evander is 58, and if they met, it would be the first boxing match in history, where both fighters would have to use walkers.