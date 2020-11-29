German farm cat re-named after watching Tyson box his way out of a wet paper bag!

Cats can be quite extraordinary, especially if they are allowed to watch telly! One German farm feline sneaked in the back door last night and secretly watched 'Iron Mike Tyson' punching fresh air against an opponent, who many years ago, would have lost an ear or two!

The cat, a feisty feline, has often been seen 'punching the lights out' of any strange male or female cat daring to get too near her rear-end, especially while she was pregnant.

After watching Mike's rather sad comeback attempt - well everybody needs the $$$ - the feline, called Cleo, named after the infamous Cleopatra, because she was always a bit of a stroppy bitch, must have been inspired by Tyson's aging punches!

This morning at breakfast, every male and female who dared approach her received a mighty left-hook! Other hungry cats looking on, kept a safe distance from their feeding bowls!

Only after filling her belly, did she allow the others a bite. The farmer's wife, who also had to suffer watching Mighty Mike punching his way out of a wet paper bag, observed Cleo boxing her opponents silly, and decided to call her 'Tyson' instead!

'Tyson' the farm feline now bosses her subordinates, and just like the real Tyson did many years ago, when he showed off his female side - sorry Mike stilettoes do not become you - 'Tyson' the feline is now showing off her 'Iron Mike' male side, and certainly not her pussy!