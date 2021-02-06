An Undefeated Wrestler on The Harvard Women’s Team Has Been Banned

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts – (Sports Satire) – Word coming out of Harvard University, is that one of its star female wrestlers, Penny Saddlehorn, has just been banned.

According to iNews reporter, Kitty Segovia, it appears that Saddlehorn, who had an undefeated record of 17-0, was kicked off the wrestling team when it was learned, during a routine pap smear, that she actually has no pap.

Dr. Dominic Diddle, the college doctor, revealed that Miss Saddlehorn is actually a biological male.

The doctor divulged that he had been a bit suspicious after noticing during a recent dental checkup, that she did have a bit of a pronounced bulge in her crotch region.

He merely dismissed it as simply Saddlehorn having an unusually enlarged labia majora and labia minora, as most biological female wrestlers are prone to have.

Dr. Diddle casually noted that a prominent tissue build up in the pubic region can, at times, be due to having an overabundance of natural male hormones in the breast area, neck area, and pubic region.

When Miss Saddlehorn was told about the find, she said that, to be perfectly honest, her genitals are actually very odd, and unusually shaped for an average, run-of-the-mill woman's hooha.