Tyson Fury To Fight Anthony Joshua AND Deontay Wilder On Same Night

It has been announced that WBC Heavyweight king, Tyson Fury, has been ordered to fight Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua on the same night by boxing authorities.

Fury, 32, who won the WBC world heavyweight title from Wilder in a rematch in February 2020 after an initial draw says he is unphased by the demand.

"I'm completely unphased by the demand," he told friends.

The pair were due to fight again but delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic prompted Fury to seek an alternative. Fury confirmed he had agreed to fight fellow Briton Joshua - holder of the IBF, WBA, and WBO belts - for all four heavyweight world titles in Saudi Arabia on 14 August. On Monday a US judge ruled in mediation that Wilder has a right to face Fury for a third time before 15 September.

It is now anticipated that Fury will fight Joshua on the 14th of August and an hour later, after 'twatting' his rival, he will then 'pummel' Wilder in the same ring.

Indeed, there are suggestions that The Gypsy King may take on both his rivals at the same time.

"That wouldn't phase me either," said Fury, "In fact, it would probably save time and be better value for the crowd and the viewers at home. Fuck it. I'll have them both at once. Pair of dossers. Bring it on."