Larry Bird and Tim Duncan Are Buying The Boston Celtics

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 1 June 2021

image for Larry Bird and Tim Duncan Are Buying The Boston Celtics
The Boston Celtics are the only basketball team in the world that has a specially-designed parquet floor.

SAN ANTONIO – (Sports Satire) – Two of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA have just stated that they are in the process of purchasing one of the greatest franchises in sports history.

Larry “Tweet Tweet” Bird and Tim “The Quiet Dude” Duncan sat at a Dunkin Donut in San Antonio, and discussed the fact that the two will soon be the NBA owners of the Boston Celtics.

Bird said that he has invested in such companies as The 45-Second Oil Change Franchise, Jack-in-the-Box, Summer’s Eve, and Hercules Brand Condoms.

Duncan stated that he owns countless shares in Lego, Manchester United, El Matador Tequila, and the national Giggling Guacamole Restaurant chain.

When Bird and Duncan were asked if they would be keeping the Celtics in Boston, they both grinned and said that it’s 50% yes, 45% no, and 5% maybe.

When asked where they would re-locate the team, if in fact they did move the team, Larry replied Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Tim replied Fargo, North Dakota.

Bird and Duncan later met with Sports Territory Magazine’s Hiawatha Pamplona and revealed that they were just pulling the Boston fans legs and that the Celtics will be staying put in "Beantown."

Larry did say that he and Timmy are considering changing the team colors from green and white to lavender and fuchsia.

Duncan added that they will definitely be getting rid of the Celtic’s mascot Lucky The Leprechaun and replacing him with Benny The Boston Bean.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Boston CelticsLarry BirdmascotNBATim Duncan

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more