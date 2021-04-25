The Golden State Warriors Announce Their Brand New Name

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Sunday, 25 April 2021

image for The Golden State Warriors Announce Their Brand New Name
A recent poll shows that 99.3% of all Golden State fans approve of the team's new name, the 6.9ers.

OAKLAND, California – The owner of the Golden State Warriors, Peter Guber, has just informed the sports media that he has finally decided on a new team nickname to replace his team’s anti-Native-America name.

Guber stated that after receiving petitions with over one million names, he says he has decided to give in to the wishes of Apache, Comanche, Seminole, Cheyenne, Kickapoo, and 973 other different tribes in the United States.

The Golden State owner added that he has a grandson, Billy “Giggling Buffalo,” Guber, who is 1/16 Hunkpapa Sioux, so that definitely helped him to speed up the name change process.

Zorro La Bamba, with the Sports Bet Gazette, has stated that the new team name will take effect starting with the 2022 NBA basketball season, when the team will officially become the Golden State 6.9ers.

Guber said that the name is in keeping with the thousands of earthquakes that hit California each year.

Meanwhile team super star Stephen Curry says that he is certain that with the new team name, the players will certainly play much better, since they’ll all be in a much happier place.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
BasketballGolden State WarriorsNBAStephen Curry

