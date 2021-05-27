Kim Jong-un Has Just Hired NBA Great Dennis Rodman To Be The Coach of the North Korean Olympic Basketball Team

CHICAGO – (Sports Satire) – North Korea’s national news agency, The Rice Paddy, is reporting that the North Korean leader has just hired retired Chicago Bulls super star Dennis Rodman to be the coach of his North Korean Olympic basketball team.

Cinderella St. Lamb, with the Balls Sports Agency caught up with the NBA legend at the world-famous Enchanted Enchilada Restaurant in Chicago.

Right off the bat she asked the fantastic rebounder what he was getting paid. At first Dennis said that it was no one’s business, but then after she asked again in her femininely sexy voice, Rodman melted and replied, "$9 million sweetie."

Dennis then smiled, and added that his BFF also threw in a fully loaded 2022 Lamborghini Matador X-7.

When asked what he thought his team’s chances of winning Olympic Gold in Japan were, Dennis tugged at one of his six nose rings, and replied that he has guaranteed Kim that the North Korean Olympic basketball team is going to win it all.

He then asked Miss St. Lamb if she was married. She replied that she's single. Dennis then asked her out on a date. She blushed and told him that she never dates anyone that she interviews.

The future NBA hall of famer then showed her a photo of his huge diddly doo.

Cinderella looked at it for a second, handed it back, and simply replied, “That's impressive, but I’m good, thank you.”