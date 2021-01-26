LeBron James becomes all-time leader in missed foul calls

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, on Monday night, to establish a new NBA record of 25,115 uncalled fouls against him in his storied 18-year career. James got 26 no-calls in a 115-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, along with 46 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists.

The 4-time league champion, who is third all-time in points scored and eighth in assists, said after the game "the no-call record is the career achievement I've worked hardest to earn." In an interview with Charles Barkley, James said: "credit is due to myself playing the game I love with great teammates and blind referees for 18 years. When I'm done balling, I'm going to be able to tell my kids about every one of those 25,115 missed calls in great detail."

The Cavaliers' JaVale McGee set the mark by challenging James on a layup with 3:53 remaining in the 3rd quarter. McGee looked bemused on the side-line and could be heard saying to teammates: "I didn't know what the hell 'Bron was doing, first yellin' at the referee and then shoutin' with joy and everyone high-fivin' him."

The game was momentarily halted while James received lukewarm applause from the limited number of fans in attendance. James saluted the crowd, and proceeded to stare at the three offending referees, while making an eyeglass gesture with his forefingers and thumbs encircling his eyes.