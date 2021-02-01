Elon Musk’s New Planetary Telescope is The Most Powerful in The World

HOUSTON, Texas – (Satire News) – The richest man in the world, Elon Musk has just developed the amazing Musk Busybody Planetary Telescope, which he has nicknamed "Ringo".

The entrepreneur, who is the father of the Tesla, the SpaceX Starship, and Diet Water, now reportedly has more money than the combined countries of Wales, Qatar, and Bolivia.

Musk told Ipso Facto's Sigmund Cottonseed that he named the new invention in honor of his favorite all-time drummer, Ringo Starr of the Beatles.

The man who once dated Khloe Kardasdian, Demi Lovato, and Kate Gosselin in one week, says that the "Ringo" is the most powerful telescope ever invented, and can zoom in on a naked woman sunbathing on a beach up to 35 miles away, and reveal any spider veins, cellulite, or inverted nipples.

He added it can also zoom in and clearly see the vagina of a female cricket, chirping on the planet Neptune.

Musk was asked what was the greatest thing about having so much money.

He responded by saying that, now, he can get any woman in the world he wants, including Sofia Vergara, Maria Sharapova, or Megan Thee Stallion.