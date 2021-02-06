Why Isn't The Super Bowl Known As The Superbowl?

When the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Sunday night, there won't be many people asking why the game has a two-word moniker, but that was exactly the question one man was asking, this morning, when he wondered aloud:

"Why isn't it known as the Superbowl?"

Moys Kenwood, 57, is a genuine sports enthusiast, but also a stickler for correct language usage. He was mystified as to why the yearly American football extravaganza is still called the Super Bowl.

He said:

"Yes, that's my point. That's what I would like to know. The game has been known as the two-worded Super Bowl since the mid-1960s, but it's not known where the original bowl is - that is, the one that the game was named after.

He clarified:

"It is only known that it was 'super'.

Other words containing the adjective 'super', such as superstar, supernova, superman, superstore, supervisor, supersonic, supernatural, supertanker, superstructure, and supermarket, all became compound words because it made perfect sense to do so, but 'Super Bowl' has steadfastly refused to fall into line.