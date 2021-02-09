Patrick Mahomes Pays Tom Brady $2 Million

TAMPA BAY – (Satire News) – After getting his butt kicked all over Raymond James Stadium by Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, showed that he’s an honorable man.

Zorro La Bamba, with Sports Bet Gazette, stated that the two quarterbacks, along with CBS color analyst Tony Romo, met at an undisclosed Taco Bell, where Romo handed Tom Brady a suitcase filled with $4 million.

Ten days prior to the Super Bowl, Mahomes and Brady had bet each other $2 million that each one's team would win the big game. Both agreed that trusty Tony Romo would hold the suitcase with the money.

The manager of the Taco Bell said that he closed his restaurant to the public for 65 minutes, so that the three future hall of famers could have a nice, quiet private dinner.

Alejandro “Alex” Habanero, Taco Bell manager, said that the three were all bigger than life, and that all three were great sports, as he took several photos of them wearing sombreros and singing “La Bamba,” by Richie Valens.

He noted that Brady actually sounds a lot like Michael Buble, Patrick and Tony, not so much.

When asked what the three amigos had to eat, he said that Tom had 4 Crunchy Chalupa Chulas with a Diet Pepsi, Patrick had 7 Chicken Quesadilla Contessas with a Tropicana Americana Citrus Colada, and Tony had 1 Diet Boom Boom Burrito Bandito with a Midnight Muchacho Fruit Punch.

After the bet payoff and the late dinner, Tom, Patrick, and Tony had to be airlifted by helicopter, to take them back to the stadium, since Tampa Bay Police estimated that the crowd outside the restaurant had grown from 8 to over 4,000 cheering fans.