Kate Gosselin, Alias Kate The Great, Is Back – And With a Vengeance

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) – The woman, that television pundits consider The Queen of Reality Shows, says she will be returning to TV Land very soon.

The 46-year-old single mother of eight told Vodka Vermicelli with iRumors that she has been approached by the Epitome Network to do a 90-minute reality show titled “Shooting The Sh*t with Kate The Great,” in which she interviews all kinds of famous and infamous celebrities in no-holds barred, hard-hitting interviews.

Kate, who recently reconnected with Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, whom she describes as a two-scoop ice cream cone in clothes, pointed out that she is presently working on a ‘Tell-All’ book which is tentatively titled, “The Highly Intimate, and Extremely X-Rated Sexual Secrets of All of My Intimate Relationships Since Divorcing My Husband Jon.”

The Random Home Publishing Company has already agreed to publish "KatGo’s" erotically-charged lascivious book and has advanced her $3 million.

Meanwhile, Touch Rock Pictures is currently negotiating to purchase the movie rights.

Miss Vermicelli asked Gosselin about the rumors that she has recently had breast augmentation surgery. Kate replied adamantly that she has never had any type of implants and revealed that her boobs are a gorgeously natural 36-D.

The sensuous blonde then pointed out that her long-time boyfriend Steven Tyler, recently verified that fact in an interview in Tata’s Illustrated Magazine.

SIDENOTE: Kate stated that the guests on her first show will be Megan Thee Stallion, Cindy McCain, Tom Brady, Kim Jong-un, and hip hop artists, the Louisiana Tar Balls.