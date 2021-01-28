Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady's Awesome Super Bowl Bet is Revealed

TAMPA BAY – (Sports Satire) – The Sports Bet Gazette has just revealed that the two Super Bowl quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, have just made a fantastic bet with each other on upcoming Super Bowl LV, number 55 for those who don’t speak Roman.

According to a Green Bay Packers cheerleader, who overheard Brady talking on the cell phone to Mahomes, the two QB’s have bet each other $2 million.

SBG’s Zorro La Bamba stated that last September, Brady won $85,000 in a friendly poker game in Las Vegas, with Justin Bieber, Ivanka Trump, and Scarlett Johansson.

Tampa Bay’s #12, also won $1.2 million on a trifecta at Churchill Downs in October, when he correctly picked the number 1, 2, and 3 horses in order.

The three were TikTok, Senor Como Se Llama, and Princess Stormy Daniels.

Meanwhile, Mahomes was asked about the $2 million bet, and the fact that betting is illegal and especially betting by athletes.

He rolled his eyes and replied that the last time he made a bet was when he was 12, and he and his best friend, Jimmy "Dipstick" Tamberger, bet on the color of their teacher’s underwear.

A red-faced Patrick, revealed that Mr. Cooginbrewster's underwear were blue.