Tom Brady of The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Shows He’s 43, Going on 23, as He's Headed For The Super Bowl

GREEN BAY – (Sports Satires) – In the battle of the two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, the man with the same initials as the city he plays for came out on top.

The Bucs beat the Pack 31 to 26. Dottie Bazooka with Sports Balls Illustrated noted, that Tom the Terrific played like he can still play for 2 or even 5 more years.

He said after the game that he knows he's 43, but his body still thinks he's 23.

Brady, who will one day be the governor of Florida, laughed as he said that he usually drinks about 10 bottles of Papaya Gatorade during a game, but this time, he only drank two bottles.

Gisele Bundchen's husband, did mention tongue-in-cheek, that the nachos he ate at the half, really hit the spot. He noted that he did decide to pass (no pun intended) on the pico de gallo hot sauce.

Buccaneers’ coach Bruce Arians remarked that towards the middle of the fourth quarter, Tom was feeling so good and so confident, that he actually saw saw him working a crossword puzzle, as he sat on the bench.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the field, Aaron Rodgers, was sitting on the bench reading a script for an upcoming State Farm commercial.

After the game Rodgers was asked how he felt. He replied that he felt fine and proudly pointed out that he had already memorized his State Farm lines.

When asked how he felt about the game that the Packers had just lost, Aaron simply said, “Oh, the game? Well like they say in Seattle, you win some, you lose some.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will now host the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.