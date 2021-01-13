Thousands of Pittsburgh Steeler Fans Are Devastated

PITTSBURGH – (Sports Satire) – The Sports Bet Gazette proclaimed that thousands of Steeler fans are positively devastated that their team has been eliminated from the NFL playoff picture.

Many NFL pundits had picked the Steelers to go all the way to the Super Bowl.

And after being upset by the Cleveland Browns 48-37, literally thousands of Steeler fans have made appointments with psychiatrists, therapists, and voodoo witch doctors.

Several have even consulted a shaman in Mumbai, India, who reads tea leaves, fig leaves, and also dabbles in advanced palm reading.

One die-hard fan even told his wife that he was going to travel to the Grand Canyon and jump in head first.

Coach Mike Tomlin, reportedly even made a $10,000 bet with one of his neighbors, that his team would not only make it to the Super Bowl, but that they would win it.

But alas, as Oglala Sioux Chief Crazy Horse once said, it was just not meant to be.

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, is blaming himself, saying that the 8 interceptions that he threw cost them the game.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver and week-end male dancer, agreed with Roethlisberger.

Sports Bet Gazette reporter Zorro La Bamba noted that Big Ben, is reported to have cornered JuJu in the locker room, and he beat him all over his wimpy body with his super-sized jock strap.

JuJu is denying it saying that the facial bruises are from a mountain lion attacking him while he was walking in the parking lot to his rental car.