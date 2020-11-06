A Little 7-Year-Old Girl In Peru Has a Collection of over 9,000 Tom Brady Football Trading Cards

LLAMAVILLE, Peru – (Sports Satire) – Little Fabiola Pampana is only seven years old, but she has what is believed to be the largest collection of Tom Brady football trading cards in the world, numbering over 9,000.

Dottie Bazooka, with Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine, visited little Fabiola, and she was not only impressed with the extensive card collection, but with her amazing knowledge of the National Football League.

The little second-grader, divulged that she is also a big fan of NFL quarterbacks from the past, such as Roger Staubach, Terry Bradshaw, Y.A. Tittle, Roman Gabriel, Joe Namath, and Bartholomew Dilltonheimer-Poe, Jr.

Her parents, Timmy and Rumarosa Pampana, say that when Fabiola grows up, she wants to be an NFL cheerleader.

When Tom Brady heard about little Fabiola, he mailed her a 'goody box', which contained one of his New England Patriots uniforms, complete with cleats and a helmet, along with a football that was autographed by Tom and the entire Tampa Bay Buccaneers team.