Man Loses His Wife in a Poker Game

PRISTINA, Kosovo – (World Satire) – Pristina's TV Channel 88, reported that a neighborhood card game turned quite ugly.

Four long-time friends were having their weekly poker game at the home of retired shepherd Fakulteti Ramadani.

According to Fak’s wife, Rugalona, her husband had won big for the last four weeks in a row.

Mrs. Ramadani remarked that her husband had what he later said was the best hand he’d had in close to 11 months. Fak had 4 kings and a queen.

Fellow poker player and best friend, Droogee Google, also felt that he had a fantastic hand.

As the betting kept going back and forth, Fak soon ran out of money. He turned to his wife and told her that he was certain he would win the pot, which was now up around $2,000.

And so, in a somewhat unusual move, Fak bet his wife Rugalona. Droogee then showed his cards; 4 aces and a queen. After Fak showed his cards, Droogee quickly picked up all the money, grabbed Mrs. Ramadani by the hand, and flew out the door.

Meanwhile, Fak yelled out, “Don’t worry my darling Rugalona, I will do my very darndest to win you back next week!”