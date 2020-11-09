Drew Brees and The New Orleans Saints Kicked The Hell Out of Tom Brady and His Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-3

TAMPA BAY – (Sports Satire) – Tom Terrific was was not even “Ter” as he was handed the worst loss of his 21 NFL seasons.

Drew Brees and the "Nawlins" Saints were all over Brady like bumblebees on grape jelly.

It was such a horrible and sad thing to watch ,as even Tom’s wife, model, Gisele Bundchen, threw down her cotton candy and her beer, and headed for the exit a few minutes before half-time.

A reporter with Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine said that he saw all the Brady kids crying and asking, "Mommy, what the hell is wrong with daddy?"

Gisele uttered some highly explicit words that cannot be written in this publication.

One of the refs was overheard saying, after the game, that Tom and the Bucs got what they call down in Texas, a good old-fashioned take-‘em-behind-the-shed-and-give-‘em-a-hell-of-an-ass-whoopin’.

Bucs receiver Rob Gronkowski left the game early in the 4th quarter due to uncontrolled vomiting.

As the seconds ticked away, Brady took off his jersey and turned it inside out, to try and avoid being recognized by the home town fans.

One of the Buccaneer cheerleaders said, "Damn it all. If this was a little league baseball game, the umpire would have stopped it due to the 10-run mercy rule."

Buccaneers Coach Bruce Arians told the sports media that Tom got knocked around so much, that his bruises have bruises.