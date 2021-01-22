New Orleans Quarterback Drew Brees Announces His Political Intentions

NEW ORLEANS – (Sports Satire) – BuzzFuzz has disclosed that now that New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Bree’s will be hanging up his jockstrap for good, he has decided to go into his second love, politics.

Brees who is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever to have tossed the pigskin, recently hinted to his field goal kicker, Wil Lutz, that he wants to get into the political arena, and run for governor of Louisiana.

Drew said that his parents wanted him to be a urologist, but he told them that he had a weak stomach.

They tried to get him to become a professional drummer, but he soon learned that he was allergic to drumsticks.

One day, he picked up his sister’s football, and started throwing it back and forth with his paternal grandmother, Louise Brees.

After catching several passes of 80-plus yards, Granny Louise, convinced him to try out for his high school football team. He did, and became the starting freshman quarterback for the Waxahachie Winnemuccas.

Drew set the Texas state record for not throwing any interceptions in his entire 4-year high school football career.

He also holds the state record for having reached third base with more cheerleaders than any other high school football player, 17, which is a record that still stands today.