Louie Buller Gohmert Heading The Revolution

Congressman Louie Buller Gohmert of Texas has the reins of power in his hands. He plans to overturn the election results, defy the people's vote and give Donald Trump four more disastrous years in the White House.

His plan is simple. Ignore the legal and certified vote count of the Electoral College, in just a few of the states that Trump lost. Select new and pro-Trump Electoral College members from those states who will then certify their vote for Trump.

It is so simple and easy; it’s like sending back to Santa Claus the gifts you don’t like, and saying you want a Ferrari instead of the tricycle. If you lose a tennis match to Roger Federer, announce that you won, and pick another presenter to give you the trophy. Easy.

Or, if Meryl Streep wins another Academy Award, scratch it and give it instead to Ivanka Trump for her White House performance. Easier.

Sound like the world fell into the Alice In Wonderland rabbit hole? You bet, and the Queen of Hearts is Donald Trump. Like the song Anything Goes, with the Trump constituency and his friends, anything goes.

With Louie Gohmert’s thinking, constitutional law analysis, and his tiddlywinks experience, Louie could make Donald Trump the Pope!

Anything goes, and didn’t Trump say, “You can grab a woman by the pussy and get away with it because you’re famous.”

So Louis Gohmert is grabbing the 2020 Presidential Election by the pussy for Donald Trump, and thinks he’s going to get away with it.

Nah! It’s called sedition, and sedition is a felony punishable by fines and up to 20 years in prison.

