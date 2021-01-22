Liverpool: The Wheels Are Well-And-Truly Off!

Friday, 22 January 2021

Sliding fast

After last year's success, when Liverpool Football Club won their first top flight title in three decades, few people would have bet against Jurgen Klopp's men repeating the feat this time around, but after a defeat against Burnley at Anfield last night, it appears that the wheels are well-and-truly off!

Despite having the vast majority of possession and 27 shots on goal against the Clarets, the Reds couldn't find the back of the net, and are now an astonishing six points behind leaders Manchester United, and a potential seven behind Manchester City.

And, after crushing Crystal Palace 7-0 a month ago, Liverpool have now failed to score a single goal in their last four Premier League outings, against Newcastle United, Southampton, the Urinals, and Sean Dysche's lowly Burnley.

When they did manage to score, it was against second-to-bottom West Bromwich Albion, in another disappounting 1-1 Anfield failure.

They now have two points from a possible fifteen since the Palace result.

Pundits, who were confident in their opinions until a fortnight ago, claiming nobody could displace Liverpool at the top, have had to quickly think again.

One, former Chelsea player, Andy Townsend, said:

"It looks like the wheels are well-and-truly off. They'll be lucky to avoid relegation at this rate!"

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

