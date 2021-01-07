Klexit: Jurgen Klopp On His Way Out Of Liverpool

They may have won the Premier League title for the first time in 30 years last season, and are currently sitting at the top of the table this time round, but Liverpool Football Club are in a poor run of form.

The Reds have claimed just 2 points out of the last 9, by drawing twice, against lowly West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United, and losing 1-0 at The Dell against Southampton, and fans have now become restless, with many calling for Jurgen Klopp's head.

The German puts on a brave face during his post-match interviews, praising his 'boys', and cursing his bad luck, but, as other teams such as Manchester United, Manchester City, Leicester City, and even arch-rivals Everton close in on Liverpool, and are now breathing down their necks, it's surely only a matter of time before Klopp is heading home.

In today's cut-throat world of 'four defeats and you're out', plenty of other managers have bitten the dust, and, with Liverpool keen to keep their position at the top of the pile they have striven 30 years to regain, it won't be long before the ever-jovial Scousers, who have dubbed his possible departure as 'Klexit', will be telling him:

"Auf wiedersehen, Wack!"

Or maybe not.