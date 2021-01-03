GoTravelBlogger.com Writer Copied Man's Story Claiming It Was By Him Or Her

A casual search around the internet to look for an image has led one man to discover that some other fuckwit is copying his stories and claiming responsibility for writing them.

Moys Kenwood, 57, who recently published a story on TheSpoof.com with the headline Football Show Host Made Schoolgirl Error says he was scouring the internet for information about a football show when he happened to see HIS story on GoTravelBlogger.com, and decided to click on it, to see what was going on.

When he did, he saw that it was now being claimed that his story had been written:

"by Gurprit"

whoever this Gurprit is.

Kenwood said:

"I think it's a bit of a cheek, really. I mean, I know they're only words, and words are free, but Gurprit took exactly the same words as I did, and arranged them all in the same order as I had done, and even used the same image - which came from the Spooflibrary - then posted it on that bloody awful website as if it was by himself, or herself, if she's a female."

Kenwood didn't use the words 'plagiarism', once, nor did he use the phrase 'cheap fucker'.