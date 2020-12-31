Leeds football fans assert their masculinity with social media onslaught on female football pundit

Funny story written by Paxton Quigley

Thursday, 31 December 2020

image for Leeds football fans assert their masculinity with social media onslaught on female football pundit
"I wholeheartedly agree that womenfolk have a place in t'sport." Arthur Ramsbottom, MP.

"Get back in t'kitchen."
"Tha knows nowt about football."
"Put t'kettle on, lass."

No, we don't know what these mean either, but apparently they were some of the online insults aimed at Karen Carney after a Leeds club tweet questioned her comments as a pundit.

Carney had made the valid point that Leeds regularly "out-run" their opponents and that an enforced rest as football locked down during the Covid-19 pandemic might have aided their promotion push for the 2019-20 season. Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa's non-stop running football style has often seen his teams run out of steam as the season nears its end.

The Spoof contacted Arthur Ramsbottom, MP for Yorkshire Pudding Central, by Zoom, to ask for his thoughts on the social media uproar.

A visibly upset Mr. Ramsbottom said, "Eh bah gum, of course in t'current fashion for equality and whatnot, I wholeheartedly agree that womenfolk have a place in t'sport, and I condemn the neanderthal attitudes shown towards this young lass. For example, we definitely need women at Yorkshire County Cricket Club. After all, without the lasses, who'd make t'lunch and t'tea? I hope that Mrs. Carney's husband gives her a good spanking for speaking out of place."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

