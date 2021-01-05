A Man Is Pissed Off Because His Brand New 2021 Calendar is Missing the Month of September

BRUSSEL SPROUT, Belgium – (World Satire) - Belgium's national news agency, Sproutalooza, has reported that a badger herder, Leuven Mons, became very upset after returning home from the store with a brand new 2021 calendar.

Leuven’s wife, Amalasand, said that she was in the kitchen making a bowl of diet Waterzooi, when she heard her husband begin to cuss loudly as he was watching a football game on the telly.

She quickly ran from the kitchen into the living room, fearing that her husband may have swallowed his tongue again, which, she noted, he seems to do at least twice a week.

He told her that he had just seen that his brand new sports calendar was missing the month of September.

Leuven told his wife that this missing calendar month situation is getting out of hand, as he recalled that,14 years ago, he purchased a 2006 sports calendar, and found out, in July, that it was missing the November month.

Mrs. Mons reportedly told her husband that she wanted him to schedule an appointment with a stress therapist before he starts beating the badgers.