AUSTIN, Texas – (Sports Satire) – Lorenzo Mickowitz purchased his pet kangaroo, Bouncy, when he and his ex-wife, Pearl, took a trip to Sydney, Australia, 13 years ago.

According to Sports Bet Gazette, since then, Mickowitz has taught his Aussie pet how to skateboard, play with a PlayStation 5, and how to barbecue hamburgers.

But now, the retired gynecologist has said that his proudest accomplishment where Bouncy is concerned, is the fact that he has learned to get on the basketball court and shoot, and make, 3-pointers.

Micky, as his ex-wife calls him, says that Bouncy recently set the Guinness Book of World Records for making 91 three-pointers in a row (in the Animal Category).

The two have become quite popular, and have recently appeared on “The Evangelical Hour”, "The Price is Right", and “The Housewives of Intercourse, Pennsylvania”.

The retired doctor told Sonora Cahoots, with BuzzFuzz, that he recently insured Bouncy's basketball shooting hand for $2 million dollars, and his pocket for half a million dollars.

Mickowitz remarked that his kangaroo now has a girlfriend. Her name is Kandy, and her owner is teaching her how to drive a car, surf, and play the steel guitar.