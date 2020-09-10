San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Says Becky Hammon Will One Day Become the Spurs Head Coach

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – (Sports Satire) - ESPN-4 is reporting that the legendary Spurs coach Gregg Popovich may be thinking of hanging up his coaching suit.

“Coach Pop,” as he is known throughout the NBA world, says that he has total confidence in his assistant coach, Becky Hammon.

He truly feels that Becky, who is only 43, will one day become the NBA’s first female head coach.

Popovich revealed that the little 5-foot-6 inch, 130-pound dynamo is extremely strong, and she can beat many NBA players at arm wrestling.

He said that, last year, she arm wrestled LeBron James and beat him.

Becky laughs when she says that, at first, the Spurs players were taken aback at having a female in the locker room full of naked guys.

Hammon, who is of Russian descent, quickly let them all know that none of them had anything that she hasn’t seen at least half a dozen times before.

The players now all consider her to be just one of the guys, except with lipstick and tits.

Two Spurs wives reportedly were not happy with having a female around their naked husbands.

Coach Popovich called up both wives, and told them to inform their husbands that he had just traded them to the Tijuana Toros of Mexico’s Baja California Basketball League.