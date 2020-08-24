LA Lakers LeBron James Didn't Even Shower After Portland Trail Blazers Victory

Funny story written by Monkey Woods

Monday, 24 August 2020

image for LA Lakers LeBron James Didn't Even Shower After Portland Trail Blazers Victory
It wouldn't have hurt, would it?

He may have had a quiet first half in the LA Lakers 116-108 win over the Portland Trail Blazers yesterday, but superstar LeBron James felt that he was so comfortable during the game, and put in so little effort, that he didn't even bother to have a shower afterwards.

James contributed 38 points, but was largely a decoy, giving Anthony Davis the opportunity to shine, but the real controversy came in the locker room afterwards, when James removed his vest and shorts, and then put on his outdoor clothes, much to the astonishment of the rest of the team.

Davis said:

"In all honesty, he hadn't broken sweat, but it's generally expected that all players take a shower after the game, if only to cool off."

According to anonymous eyewitnesses, James didn't even apply any underarm deodorant spray, but just put his T-shirt and jeans on, strode out of the locker room, and made for his car.

Lakers fans who were waiting outside for autographs were surprised at the hum that was emanating from James' armpits.

One, Todd Griffiths, said:

"Whoa, man! There was some serious stinkage coming out of LeBron's underarm area! I don't think he'd showered."

Another, Veronique Mallon, told us:

"I love LeBron, but when he left the locker room today, the smell inside must have improved! He was reeking!"

James claimed that he didn't shower in the locker room because the other players often gather round him and try to grab his private parts.

He said he had a shower when he got home.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BasketballLebron JamesLos Angeles Lakers

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more