LA Lakers LeBron James Didn't Even Shower After Portland Trail Blazers Victory

He may have had a quiet first half in the LA Lakers 116-108 win over the Portland Trail Blazers yesterday, but superstar LeBron James felt that he was so comfortable during the game, and put in so little effort, that he didn't even bother to have a shower afterwards.

James contributed 38 points, but was largely a decoy, giving Anthony Davis the opportunity to shine, but the real controversy came in the locker room afterwards, when James removed his vest and shorts, and then put on his outdoor clothes, much to the astonishment of the rest of the team.

Davis said:

"In all honesty, he hadn't broken sweat, but it's generally expected that all players take a shower after the game, if only to cool off."

According to anonymous eyewitnesses, James didn't even apply any underarm deodorant spray, but just put his T-shirt and jeans on, strode out of the locker room, and made for his car.

Lakers fans who were waiting outside for autographs were surprised at the hum that was emanating from James' armpits.

One, Todd Griffiths, said:

"Whoa, man! There was some serious stinkage coming out of LeBron's underarm area! I don't think he'd showered."

Another, Veronique Mallon, told us:

"I love LeBron, but when he left the locker room today, the smell inside must have improved! He was reeking!"

James claimed that he didn't shower in the locker room because the other players often gather round him and try to grab his private parts.

He said he had a shower when he got home.