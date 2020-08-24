Sexy Blonde Pole Dancer Claims She Had Sex with 13 Different NBA Players

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Monday, 24 August 2020

image for Sexy Blonde Pole Dancer Claims She Had Sex with 13 Different NBA Players
Miss Butterwood says she does not want to hurt anyone, she just wants lots, and lots, and lots, of money.

MANHATTAN – (Sports Satire) - A well-known blonde pole dancer has revealed to Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine, that she horizontally dilly-dallied with 13 professional basketball players, just within the past eight weeks.

Jolene Butterwood, 24, told SBIM’s Rufus Reno that she secretly recorded each of the sex romps, and the video tapes are hidden in her grandmother’s sewing room, in her mobile home, in Rabbit Hole, Rhode Island.

The lusciously delicious Miss Butterwood was asked how many tapes she has. She replied that she thinks the number is either 52 or 55.

When asked what she is planning on doing, she answered that she will just wait and see what kind of offers start coming in.

She was asked offers from who, and she replied, players, agents, lawyers, the NBA commissioner, Howard Stern, Wikileaks, and Rachel Maddow.

Needless to say there is more than one round baller who is no doubt sweating-up-a-storm.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
BasketballHoward SternNBA

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more