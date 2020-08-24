Sexy Blonde Pole Dancer Claims She Had Sex with 13 Different NBA Players

MANHATTAN – (Sports Satire) - A well-known blonde pole dancer has revealed to Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine, that she horizontally dilly-dallied with 13 professional basketball players, just within the past eight weeks.

Jolene Butterwood, 24, told SBIM’s Rufus Reno that she secretly recorded each of the sex romps, and the video tapes are hidden in her grandmother’s sewing room, in her mobile home, in Rabbit Hole, Rhode Island.

The lusciously delicious Miss Butterwood was asked how many tapes she has. She replied that she thinks the number is either 52 or 55.

When asked what she is planning on doing, she answered that she will just wait and see what kind of offers start coming in.

She was asked offers from who, and she replied, players, agents, lawyers, the NBA commissioner, Howard Stern, Wikileaks, and Rachel Maddow.

Needless to say there is more than one round baller who is no doubt sweating-up-a-storm.