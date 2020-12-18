The San Antonio Spurs Want Kawhi Leonard Back Real Bad

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 18 December 2020

The Spurs are so desperate to get Kawhi to return to San Antonio, they're even willing to throw in the Alamo.

SAN ANTONIO – (Sports Satire) – Word coming out of the Alamo City is that the San Antonio Spurs ownership has made it a top priority to do whatever they have to, to get super star NBA player Kawhi Leonard back.

Leonard, who Michael Jordan and LeBron James have called one of the greatest NBA stars to ever dribble a basketball, left the Spurs because the organization wanted him to talk to the press more.

And, as any NBA fan knows, Kawhi does not talk much. In fact, Buckaroo Kazoo, with the Turnstile Review says that the Los Angeles Clipper superstar averages about 36 words per day.

Leonard’s former Spurs teammate, Tim Duncan, once said that Kawhi dated Khloe Kardashian several years ago, but he broke up with her because she couldn’t stop talking during the sex act.

Fellow teammates, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, both revealed that, during press conferences after games, Kawhi would answer half of the questions with a mere up-and-down nod for 'no', or a side-to-side nod for 'yes'.

Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich said the Spurs want Kawhi back so badly, they have offered him a huge 10-year contract for $40 million per year, a brand new Lamborghini for the next 5 years, and they’ll even throw in the Alamo.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

