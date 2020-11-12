San Antonio Spurs Assistant Coach Tim Duncan Resigns – Says He May Take The Cleveland Cavaliers Head Coaching Job

SAN ANTONIO – (Sports Satire) – Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has just announced that his former star player and assistant coach, Tim Duncan, has just resigned.

Popovich, who was polecat hunting in Muckalica, Serbia, was shocked to hear that Tim had resigned.

Coach Pop said he knew it wasn’t due to money, because Timmy has more money than everyone in Delaware put together.

When Tim was approached by Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine, and asked why he resigned, Duncan, who is a man of not too many words, shrugged his shoulders and replied that he has developed a fondness for fishing for rainbow trout and minnows in Lake Erie.

Dottie Bazooka, with SBIM, put two and two together, and asked Duncan, since Cleveland is located next to Lake Erie, did that mean that he would be taking the Cleveland Cavaliers head coach job?

Tim looked down and asked if she had been talking to Andy Cohen with the Bravo Network.

Dottie admitted that she had.

Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting that Duncan may try to lure LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers to join the Cavaliers.