The San Francisco City Council Votes To Have The Golden State Warriors Revert To Their Original Name

SAN FRANCISCO – (Sports Satire) - After a vote of 12-1, the San Francisco city council has voted for the NBA Golden State Warriors to change their name back to their original name, The San Francisco Warriors.

The team originally changed its name in 1971, but many of the fans have not truly embraced the name Golden State Warriors, because of the unfavorable connotations of the word 'Golden'.

One devoted fan, Bucky Oyster, 42, said that he wants the team to pay homage to the city by the bay.

He noted that he hates the 'G' name, and confessed that many of his out-of-state gay friends chide him about the off-color name.

Meanwhile, Warriors coach, Steve Kerr, stated that he couldn't care less if the team uses the name San Francisco, Oakland, Sausalito, or even Alcatraz.