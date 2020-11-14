Josh Reaume Has Been Suspended by NASCAR For An Extremely Unusual Reason

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 14 November 2020

Josh's number 97, Sharpie race car will not be racing at the Venus Flytrap Speedway.

VENUS FLYTRAP, North Carolina – (Sports Satire) – Two weeks ago NASCAR driver Smokey “Bubba” Butterhouse was suspended from racing in the Crackerhead Saltine Crackers 200 Auto Race in Georgia.

Butterhouse refused to paint over the likeness of President Trump, in a red MAGA cap, that had been painted on the hood of his race car.

And now, according to iRumors News, a second NASCAR driver has been suspended.

Josh “Cowpoke” Reaume has been told that he has been suspended, and will not be allowed to race in The Venus Flytrap Preparation H 400, in Venus Flytrap, North Carolina.

Racing officials learned that Josh videotaped himself eating a slice of avocado toast. Instantly, thousands of individuals pointed out that the avocado had been arranged on the toast to form the letters KKK.

Reaume pleaded his case by saying that he’s from California, so he's definitely not a fan of the Ku Klux Klan.

The race car driver pointed out that he has neighbors, friends, a babysitter, and a landscaper who are all black.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

