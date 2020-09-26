The Nazi Alliance of AmeriKKKa Names President Trump It’s 2020 “Man of the Year”

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 26 September 2020

image for The Nazi Alliance of AmeriKKKa Names President Trump It’s 2020 “Man of the Year”
Trump says he's received so many awards, trophies, and accolades that he'll need an extra U-Haul trailer when he leav

ROTTEN PEACHES, Georgia – (Satire News) – One of the biggest Nazi organizations in the nation, the Nazi Alliance of AmeriKKKa, has just bestowed its annual “Man of the Year” award to President Donald Trump.

The president will join a list of former winners, who include Alabama Governor George Wallace, Georgia Governor Lester Maddox, and Ku Klux Klan Grand Exalted Wizard, David Duke of Louisiana.

"Moscow Mitch" McConnell was the one who informed the President of his award.

Trump said that all three former winners were true Americans who were all misunderstood, since they actually liked the blacks just as much as he does.

Trump has agreed to be the honored guest at the award presentation dinner, which will be held in the Heil Hitler Hall in Turkey Tits, Tennessee, two days before the presidential election.

Music will be provided by Lee Greenwood, Scott Baio, and the President’s favorite group, The Trumpapalooza Ass-Kickin' Band featuring Hope Hicks on the mouth organ.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

