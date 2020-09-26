TNT Sports Commentators Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal Are in Hot Water With The Black Community

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 26 September 2020

image for TNT Sports Commentators Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal Are in Hot Water With The Black Community
Trump once described Charles Barkley's head as being like a black ping pong ball with eyebrows.

NEW YORK CITY – (Sports News) – Sports Bet Gazette is reporting that two of the fattest sports analysts on television, Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal, have done gone and stepped in it again; the it being a pile of horseshit.

Barkley, known as the Round Mound Clown, said that white NBA basketball players are now starting to play just as good, if not better, than their black counterparts.

Shaq said that he totally agrees with Charles, who he said needs to try and loose at least 25% of his humongous beer belly.

Barkley told Shaq that if stupidity was gold, he would have more than what is sitting in Fort Knox.

SBG’s Zorro LaBamba, said that the Black Lives Matter group is already starting up petitions to have Barkley and O’Neal removed from their TNT Sports positions.

Meanwhile, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers says that Barkley and O’Neal have become the Uncle Tom versions of Trump’s black aunt Tomasina’s Diamond and Silk.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

