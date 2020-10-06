Megan Thee Stallion Rocks Her Huge Booty on Saturday Night Live

NEW YORK CITY – (Celebrity Satire) – "Saturday Night Live" returned with a big bang with Chris Rock as the host.

Chris was fresh off of a comedic tour of Scandinavia. He said that he had no idea how much the Norwegians loved ghetto comedy, rap music, and the NBA.

When in Sweden, he was asked if hip hop singer Megan Thee Stallion’s ass is really as gigantic as CNN’s Anderson Cooper says it is.

And the Finns simply wanted to know if LeBron James is really 7-foot-7-inches tall.

Houston native Megan Thee Stallion, who spells her middle name with two e’s, really stole the show with her earthquake-like gyrations.

Miss Megan rocked her industrial-sized butt, and literally shook the wood-based stage.

One of the show’s producers said that he had an earthquake gauge, and when Megan was jumping and hopping all over the stage, the meter registered 1.4 on the Richter Scale.

The big gal sang two of her hit songs; “Savage” and “Hey Y’all My Booty She Be So Big, She Gots Her Own Zip Code Number Yo”.

Megan Thee Stallion wants to dispel the rumor that she is dating "Dancing With The Stars" judge Bruno Tonioli.