The LaLaLand Lakers Led by LeBron James Are The NBA World Champions

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida – (Sports Satire) – LeBron “The King” James has just won his fourth NBA Championship ring, and this one is with the rockin' and rollin’ Lakers.

The Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93.

LeBron said that a lot of the credit for their NBA title has to go to the fantastic Laker Girls cheerleading squad, who yelled their vocal cords off.

And there was no one who was happier than shooting guard Danny Green, who said that, after he missed a three-pointer in the final seconds of the fifth game, many Laker fans wanted him traded to the Tijuana Iguanas

Green noted that many fans even suggested that he should be arrested, but Danny, who played for San Antonio Spurs grouchy-as-hell coach Gregg Popovich, has developed a very, very thick skin.

After the game, LeBron took the microphone and thanked the L.A. fans, the TV fans, and a certain devoted female Lakers fan who lives in 20500.