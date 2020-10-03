The Jacksonville Jaguars May Have to Change Their Name

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – (Sports Satire) – Sports Balls Illustrated Magazine has informed the sports world that the Jacksonville Jaguars could be looking at a lawsuit.

It appears that the Jacksonville football team has been using the name Jaguars without first securing permission from the owner of the name.

Jacksonville team owner, Shahid Khan, stated that he recently received a letter from the New York City law firm of Muckarelli, Rodriguez, & Prattle, who are representing the Jaguar Auto Manufacturing Company based in Sixpence, England.

The letter states that the Jaguar company first began using the cat name on October 26, 1933, and are now contemplating suing the Jaguars football team for copyright infringement.

The attorneys for the auto company said that, in the past, they have successfully sued three different groups for using the name Jaguar without securing permission. In 1993, they sued the Jaguar Condom Company; i 2002, the Jaguar Brassiere Company, and, just last year, the Jaguar Sex Toy Company.

Jaguar CEO Churchill “Tootles” Oldenheimer wants the Jacksonville team to immediately stop using their name.

Oldenheimer said that failure to do so will result in the Jaguar Corporation filing a $93 million copyright infringement lawsuit against the Jacksonville football team.