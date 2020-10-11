New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Admits The Pats May Have to Scrap Their Season

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Sunday, 11 October 2020

image for New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick Admits The Pats May Have to Scrap Their Season
It appears that the Patriots' football season may soon be coming to an end.

GILLETTE, Massachusetts – (Sports Satire) – A very somber Coach Bill Belichick told sports reporters that the Coronavirus has really had a heavy impact on his team.

He noted that Cam Newton, Stephon Gilmore, and several other players, as well as some beer vendors, have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The Patriots coach said that his team's very promising season appears to be slowly going down the tubes.

Coach Bill fears he may end up sitting in his living room in his boxer shorts, with a Bud Light, tortilla chips, and guacamole dip, and watching all of the other NFL teams fighting it out.

Belichick went on to say that investigators have traced the source of the Coronavirus to one of the Patriots' cheerleaders.

The coach added that, under the Right-To-Know Act, he is releasing the cheerleader's name, age and vital statistics: Nutella Velveeta Flumadiddle, 25, (36-24-38).

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Cam NewtonCoach Bill BelichickCoronavirusNew England Patriots

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more