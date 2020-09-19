Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady Says He’s Not Happy With Coach Bruce Arians

TAMPA BAY – (Sports Satire) – Future Hall of Famer Tom Brady has never been one to take criticism lightly.

Some years ago, he got upset with Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, when the coach told him that he needed to stop cussing at his teammates in the huddle and referring to them as losers.

ESPN-4 reported that, in his last year up in New England, he and wide receiver Fontell Bibble ended up getting into a shouting match because Bibble told Tom to throw him the ball more often, since he was entering contract negotiations, and he needed to pad his pass reception numbers.

Now, as the Bucs are 0-1, Brady does not like that Coach Arians told him that he is drinking way too much Gatorade during the game.

Another thing that Brady is upset about, is that Arians said that he does not want Tom’s wife, Gisele, texting him anymore and telling him to stop embarrassing her husband in front of the national NFL audience.

When ESPN-4 spoke with Coach Arians, he let them know that he is not going to baby Tom Brady or any other player.

Brady reportedly replied that Arians will baby him and like it.