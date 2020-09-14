Tom Brady Said He Could Not Concentrate on Tampa Bay's Game Against the New Orleans Saints Because of Hurricane Sally

NEW ORLEANS – (Sports Satire) - Tom Brady revealed after the game that he was trying to hurry every chance he got, as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers played against the New Orleans Saints in the "Big Easy".

Brady admitted that he did not play his best game, as the Bucs lost 34-23.

The future 'Hall-of-Famer' spoke with reporters after the game, and said that the two interceptions he threw were a result of him being pre-occupied with Hurricane Sally.

The big-winded Miss Sally is supposed to hit Nawlins, as Louisiana comedian Zydeco Dupree pronounces the city's name.

Brady said that he did not want to call any timeouts, so as to not further delay the game. He even told his players to forget about drinking any Gatorade until the end of the game.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski got somewhat upset, and ended up drinking 13 cups of Gatorade, and eating a hot dog, and three fried jalapenos during the game.

A reporter with ESPN-4 said that Brady was in such a hurry to leave New Orleans, that he did not change out of his uniform and wore it and his helmet on the team's flight back to Tampa Bay.