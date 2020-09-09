Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Receive Season Tickets From Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay

LOS ANGELES – (Sports Satire) – ESPN-5 is reporting that the former Royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are both walking on Cloud 9.

Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay, who recently met Harry and Meghan at an In-N-Out restaurant, really enjoyed chatting with the couple, and he has given them season tickets to all of the upcoming Rams home games.

McVay was surprised that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are both big NFL football fans who actually know the names and numbers of all 52 players on the Rams roster.

He noted that Meghan even knows that Rams safety JuJu Hughes has a girlfriend (Melinda) who looks exactly like her, except that Melinda has about 17 or so more facial freckles.

SIDENOTE: The Royal couple will be the only fans allowed into Sofi Stadium, and they will sit in the private luxury box of team owner, Stan “The Man” Kroenke.