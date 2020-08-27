The Owner of the Washington Redskins May Have To Sell The Team After Another 52 Former Cheerleaders File Sexual Harassment Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Sports Satire) - The Sports Bet Gazette is reporting that things are really starting to heat up for Washington football team owner, Daniel "Woe Is Me" Snyder.

SBG is reporting that 52 more ex-Washington cheerleaders have come forward and filed lawsuits.

Many of the former rah-rah girls are claiming that executives with the team forced them to submit to weekly pap smears from the team trainer.

One girl asked him if he was a gynecologist. He replied that he kinda, sorta was, since his wife is, and she tells him lots of things regarding female private body parts.

Another girl said she went to the trainer to get some Absorbine Jr. for a cramp on her left calf, and the trainer told her to totally undress, and pretended that he was checking to see if she was pregnant.

Snyder of course denies any knowledge of any of the incidents and adds that the cheerleaders are all grown women, and could very easily have said "No!"

The NFL is conducting an extensive investigation. Many sports reporters say that, before it is all over, Snyder could be forced to sell the team and possibly even have to leave the country.