Meghan Markle is sick

Funny story written by Mister Meaner

Monday, 24 August 2020

image for Meghan Markle is sick
Prince Harry (left) and Meghan

The former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has announced that preliminary medical checks by qualified medical professionals have ascertained that she might be suffering from a cold.

She first started feeling unwell last Saturday, but, the Royals being a hardy lot who know how to suppress their true feelings and just get on with things, she kept it to herself, and said nothing to her husband, the ginger-haired chap, Prince Harry.

On Sunday, however, she had a temperature, felt lousy, sweaty under the armpits, and had a terribly sore throat and a runny nose.

She was unable to keep silent any longer, and notified the Prince. He contacted Buckingham Palace who immediately despatched a full team of medical experts from London to deal with the crisis.

One of the doctors said, "They're a tough lot, these Royals. She has what we think is a cold, but, with some Lemsips, and plenty of rest, she'll be back on her feet soon, the poor dear."

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Meghan MarklePrince Harry

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more