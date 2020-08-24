Meghan Markle is sick

The former Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has announced that preliminary medical checks by qualified medical professionals have ascertained that she might be suffering from a cold.

She first started feeling unwell last Saturday, but, the Royals being a hardy lot who know how to suppress their true feelings and just get on with things, she kept it to herself, and said nothing to her husband, the ginger-haired chap, Prince Harry.

On Sunday, however, she had a temperature, felt lousy, sweaty under the armpits, and had a terribly sore throat and a runny nose.

She was unable to keep silent any longer, and notified the Prince. He contacted Buckingham Palace who immediately despatched a full team of medical experts from London to deal with the crisis.

One of the doctors said, "They're a tough lot, these Royals. She has what we think is a cold, but, with some Lemsips, and plenty of rest, she'll be back on her feet soon, the poor dear."